In what may as a counter-attack against Pat Utomi, Joe Igbokwe has shared an old video of the professor dancing with Bola Tinubu

Igbokwe said the said video was recorded by him when the APC presidential candidate was celebrating his birthday some years ago

The southeast politician brought this up after the political economist stated that Tinubu is not fit to become Nigeria's president

After Professor Pat Utomi, a Nigerian political economist, spoke against the presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, something about his past has been brought to the open.

A stalwart of Tinubu, Joe Igbokwe, on Tuesday, September 27, shared a video of Utomi dancing and rejoicing with Tinubu on the latter's birthday.

Pat Utomi was seen dancing behind Tinubu on his birthday (Photo: @olaotinwa, Joe Igbokwe, @tsg2023)

Igbokwe said he personally recorded the clip on that fateful day for futurity.

He wrote on his Facebook page:

"I personally recorded this video in Asiwaju's house two or three years ago on his birthday. And I can see professor Pat Utomi dancing behind the next president of Nigeria."

See the video in this link.

Tinubu is ailing, Osinbajo should have been better for APC, says Pat Utomi

Utomi had stated that the APC made a mistake by fielding an ailing person to be the flag bearer of the party come 2023 presidential election.

He said that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo should have been the best candidate for the ruling party instead of former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The respected economic expert made the comments while speaking on a political programme aired on television.

According to Utomi, Osinbajo is young, healthier, intelligent, and vibrant, unlike APC presidential candidate.

According to Utomi, Osinbajo is young, healthier, intelligent, and vibrant, unlike APC presidential candidate.

He also dared Tinubu to go for a medical checkup and make the result public, claiming the APC presidential candidate is unfit.

