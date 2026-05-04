Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has warned women to be cautious of men who use excessive flattery to impress them

He shared a personal story of how he once used sweet words to woo a lady before becoming a Christian

He advised women to avoid such situations, stressing that focusing only on physical compliments could be misleading

Well-known Nigerian pastor and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has issued a strong warning to women concerning men with misleading sweet mouths.

He gave the warning during the May Holy Ghost service. Along with his warnings, he also recounted how he once used some tactics when he was young to woo a lady and impress her before he gave his life to Christ.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye shares his experience wooing a lady before he became born again. Photo credit: Pastor Adeboye/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Pastor Adeboye recounts wooing a woman

Narrating the story, he said:

"There was this very, very beautiful lady, and I was making some plans. 'Hello, hello lady,' and she smiled, of course. And the next thing was, 'Oh, your teeth are as white as snow.' She smiled further. 'And looking at your eyes is like taking a look at the full moon. Oh my, oh my! And your skin is as polished ebony.'

All of a sudden, she did something strange."

Nigerian pastor Enoch Adeboye has advised women not to fall for men with sweet mouths. Photo credit: Pastor Adeboye

Source: Facebook

Pastor Adeboye stated that the young lady immediately left the conversation and ran away from him.

He added:

"She turned around and began to run. 'What’s wrong with you? Where are you running to?' Now I know. The Bible says, 'Flee!'"

He explained that constant praise focused on physical appearance can be dangerous, warning women, especially single women, to avoid such situations rather than engage in them.

He said:

"When that brother comes and begins to talk about your... your... your body is like that of a catfish in water. Listen, run!"

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye warns women

Legit.ng compiled reactions from netizens who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

@Beniwinn said:

"If a whole pastor was moving like this back then, there’s actually no hope for us. those old school lines usually hit different though. Gotta respect the game lol."

@AmgbapuRut69274 said:

"😂😂😂 This update no go work for today girls o. Them don too wise pass themselves."

@ProductivityVA said:

"So Daddy G.O used to drop lines? Everybody was a Yoruba demon before grace found them."

@YINY2383 said:

"Why baba dey cast my update? If I get time to woo you no how wey you no go say make you give this guys a chance first."

@YINY2383 said:

"Why Baba dey cast my update? If I get time to woo you no how wey you no go say make you give this guys a chance first."

@WpFactory1 said:

"The funniest part is elders warning you against the exact skill set they clearly used with confidence in their prime."

Watch the video below:

Pastor Adeboye shares his real name

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Adeboye revealed that 'Adeboye' is not his real name, but belongs to his father.

In an online video, the renowned cleric mentioned his real name, noting that many people do not even know it.

Mixed reactions trailed Pastor Adeboye's revelation, with some people trying to understand the meaning of his real name.

Source: Legit.ng