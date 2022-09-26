Supporters of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu insists he will take Nigeria out of the woods if he is elected president

One of such supporters is a member of the House of Representatives in Osun state, Olubukola Oyewo

The federal lawmaker is of the opinion that the APC presidential candidate has the leadership acumen to deliver

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2023 general election, a member of the House of Representatives, Olubukola Oyewo, has said that the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, possesses the leadership acumen to bail the country out of its current challenges.

Oyewo made the remark in a statement released by his media office on Monday, September 26 in Abuja.

Tinubu's supporters are confident that he will turn the country around if elected. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

According to the lawmaker representing Osogbo Federal Constituency, Nigerians need a leader with wisdom, sagacity and ingenuity to manage and address the various problems facing the country.

His words:

“The nation needs a leader with ability to reinvigorate the entire system. Tinubu stands tall, with an unmatched track record.

“Of course, Asiwaju Tinubu’s competence to handle Nigeria’s problems more effectively and efficiently is not in doubt. The APC presidential candidate has all it takes to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

“Certainly, the former Lagos state governor has leadership acumen to bail Nigeria out of her present challenges.”

