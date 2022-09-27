There are indications that Chimaroke Nnamani, a senator of the PDP, is pro-Tinubu in his political orientation

This is as Nnamani has been spotted in a campaign photo with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC's presidential candidate

Recall that the former Enugu governor was recently appointed as a member of Tinubu's campaign council

A campaign photo of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and Bola Tinubu has been shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe.

Igbokwe shared a post on his Facebook page on Tuesday, September 27, insinuating that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator is fully in support of Tinubu's presidential bid.

Nnamani is the PDP candidate for Enugu East senatorial district in the 2023 polls, while Tinubu belongs to the opposition party, All Progressives Congress (APC).

2023 elections: Strange strategy as APC appoints PDP senator as member of Tinubu campaign council

Just recently, Nnamani was appointed by the APC as a member of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council.

In the list released by the secretary of the council, James Faleke, on Friday, September 23, Nnamani, a former Enugu governor is in the 350th slot.

The former governor was listed as a member of the local government directorate.

Tinubu's campaign list: APC explains how PDP senator's name was added

But the APC explained how Nnamani made it to Tinubu's presidential campaign council list.

In a chat with journalists on Saturday, September 24, Bayo Onanuga, one of the spokesmen of the council, noted that during the compilation of the said list, Chimaroke's name was mistaken for that of Ken Nnamani, since both southeast politicians have the same surnames.

Onanuga said the name that should have been reflected in the list is that of Ken Nnamani, a former Senate president, who is a chieftain of the APC.

In his conversation with the media house, the spokesman of the council categorically said:

“It is an error. It should be Ken Nnamani."

APC gives details on inclusion of PDP senator's name

The appointment of Nnaman as a member of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council is not a mistake.

This position that brought a twist to the already confusing story came on Monday, September 26, from one of the spokesmen of the council, Bayo Onanuga.

