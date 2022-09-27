Chimaroke Nnamani, a serving PDP senator from Enugu state, said Tinubu is his friend, brother and colleague and he has great respect for him but he is campaigning for his party

The former governor of Enugu state made the statement in reaction to a question on whether or not he is supporting the APC presidential candidate

Nigerians were surprised when Nnamani's name was included in the list of those appointed to campaign for Tinubu in 2023

Chimaroke Nnamani, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator, has described Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as his “friend, brother and colleague”.

Senator Nnamani stated this on Tuesday, September 27, while reacting to the question from a Twitter user, Henry Shield (@henryshield) on whether or not he is working for Tinubu.

PDP senator, Chimaroke Nnamani, says he has great respect for the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani

Source: Facebook

Recall that the name of Nnamani, a serving senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, was included in the 422-man list of the APC presidential campaign council.

Shield asked on Twitter:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"Now that former Governor @ChimarokeNamani and I have followed each other and watching Festus Keyamo’s answer to the question of the former governor’s inclusion in the APC Presidential List few days ago on Channels, I have to ask again, Your Excellency, are you working for Tinubu?"

In his reaction, Nnamani said he is a loyal member of the PDP and he is campaigning for his party.

The former governor of Enugu state said he has great respect for Tinubu, just as he accompanied his response with a short video of him opposing the social media bill on the floor of the Senate.

He wrote:

"My dear Henry Shield Nwazuruahu. Thanks for following me and honoring follow4 follow policy. Democracy is a wonderful thing. I am a PDP member, PDP senatorial candidate. Loyal and campaigning for my party.

"HE Tinubu is my friend, brother and colleague. I have great respect for him,his political antecedents and strides in governance. And I am very proud and well pleased with him. Any body belly aching should go ..... himself."

Tinubu's campaign list: APC defends inclusion of PDP senator Nnamani's name

Meanwhile, the inclusion of Senator Nnamani as a member of Tinubu's presidential campaign council is not a mistake.

In a statement on Monday, September 26, Onanuga clearly said that the inclusion of Nnamani's name was actually deliberate.

He added that the PDP chieftain is a keen lover of Tinubu and has indicated his readiness to give the former Lagos governor moral support in his campaign.

Source: Legit.ng