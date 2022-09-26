The APC has finally explained why it included the name of Chimaroke Nnamani in Bola Tinubu's campaign council list

In a statement on Monday, September 26, the council said the inclusion of Nnamani's name was not a mistake

A spokesman of the council, Bayo Onanuga, said the PDP chieftain who is an old friend of Tinubu has indicated interest to support him

The appointment of Chimaroke Nnamani, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, as a member of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council is not a mistake.

This position that brings a twist to the already confusing story came on Monday, September 26, from one of the spokesmen of the council, Bayo Onanuga, The Cable reports.

The APC said Chimaroke Nnamani and Tinubu are friends (Photo: Senator Chimaroke Nnamani)

"Nnamani a lover of Tinubu, he has right to support him" - Onanuga

In a statement on Monday, Onanuga clearly said that the inclusion of Nnamani's name was actually deliberate.

He added that the PDP chieftain is a keen lover of Tinubu and has indicated his readiness to give the former Lagos governor moral support in his campaign.

Onanuga also noted that despite being a member of the PDP, the former Enugu governor has the right to support whoever he wishes to.

“The PCC will also want to clarify that the appearance of the name of HE Chimaroke Nnamani, a distinguished senator from Enugu State, was not a mistake.

“He is on the list in his own right as a supporter of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“He may not be on the field with us as a PDP senatorial candidate in Enugu East, but his presence is indicative that he may have chosen to give ‘moral support’ to his old-time friend and brother.

“In any case, the PCC cannot dictate the extent of Senator Nnamani’s support for his friend and brother."

PDP to ask questions about Nnamani's membership, not APC - Onanuga

The spokesman added that questions about Nnamani's PDP membership status should come from the opposition party, not from the APC, which he claimed is glad to be associated with him.

His words:

“Any explanation as to his status should be coming from the other party and not from us who are very proud to be associated with him.”

Tinubu's campaign list: APC explains how PDP senator's name was added

The APC had earlier explained how Chimaroke Nnamani, a senator on the platform of the PDP, made it to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council list.

In a chat on Saturday, September 24, Onanuga noted that during the compilation of the said list, Chimaroke's name was mistaken for that of Ken Nnamani, since both southeast politicians have the same surnames.

