The APC has gone outside its confines in appointing a member of Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign council

The appointee is Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a former Enugu governor who happens to be a member of the PDP

Nnamani sometime in August hailed Tinubu for his political achievements but stated that he will vote for PDP's Atiku Abubakar in the 2023 presidential election

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has been appointed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a member of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council.

In the list released by the secretary of the council, James Faleke, on Friday, September 23, Nnamani, a former Enugu governor is in the 350th slot, Guardian reports.

Nnamani had praised Tinubu for his political achievements (Photo: @ChimarokeNamani, @tsg2023)

The former governor who represents Enugu East Senatorial District is listed as a member of the local government directorate.

His appointment came a month after hailed as a strong politician whose achievements he said he admires.

However, Nnamani is quoted to have said that he would vote for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

2023: “They’re noisemakers”, Senator Nnamani slams ‘Obidients’

The PDP senator had described the supporters of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as noisemakers.

He stated this after a face-off with an Obidient supporter, on Twitter.

On Sunday, August 7, the former Enugu State governor claimed that Obi’s supporters, who are known as Obidients, were less than 0.25 percent of the entire 200 million Nigerians.

Nnamani, who is seeking a return to the National Assembly, had earlier vowed that Labour Party would not be allowed to win any political office in Enugu State, saying “bye-bye for Obidient”.

Nnamani was attacked by the Obidients' movements

Reacting to the backlash, Nnamani said that his followers belong to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and that they cannot labour for another party to inherit.

In a new post on his verified Facebook page, the lawmaker noted that the “Obidient Movement” shouldn’t have expanded to include the governorship and Assembly seats if it is exclusively for Peter Obi.

The Senator maintained that:

“There is no Obidient PARTY! The name is Labour Party. A political party with candidates in all offices, including the governorship."

