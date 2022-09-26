Senator Chimaroke Nnamani's name was included in Bola Tinubu's presidential campaign council list by error

This was the explanation of one of the spokesmen of the council, Bayo Onanuga, during an interview on Saturday, September 24

However, Onanuga who said the PDP senator's name was mistaken for that of former Senate President Ken Nnamani did not explain why both names are on the list

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has explained how Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, a senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made it to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council list.

The APC said Nnamani's name was included by error (Photo: @chimarokennamani, @tsg2023)

In a chat with Vanguard on Saturday, September 24, Bayo Onanuga, one of the spokesmen of the council, noted that during the compilation of the said list, Chimaroke's name was mistaken for that of Ken Nnamani, since both southeast politicians have the same surnames.

Onanuga said the name that should have been reflected in the list is that of Ken Nnamani, a former Senate president, who is a chieftain of the APC.

In his conversation with the media house, the spokesman of the council categorically said:

“It is an error. It should be Ken Nnamani."

Also, hours after the list was published, an aide to the PDP federal lawmaker stated that the announcement should be ignored.

The unnamed aide was quoted to have said:

“Chimaroke is a PDP Senator. He has a PDP re-election ticket. How can he be in Tinubu’s campaign council? Please, ignore it."

But Nigerian Tribune argued that Onanuga's explanation does not add up because the former Senate president's name is 100 while the PDP chieftain is the 350th member on the same list.

Recall that Nnamani was appointed by the APC as a member of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidential campaign council.

In the list released by the secretary of the council, James Faleke, on Friday, September 23, Nnamani, a former Enugu governor is in the 350th slot.

The former governor who represents Enugu East Senatorial District is listed as a member of the local government directorate.

His appointment came a month after hailed as a strong politician whose achievements he said he admires.

