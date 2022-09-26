Prayers and intercessions have been organised to foster the presidential campaign activities of the APC

The special prayers as announced by the APC invites all the members of the presidential campaign council

It was also gathered that a peace walk will follow-up in honour of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the Wednesday, September 28 official kick-off of presidential campaign activities, the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council will converge at the PCC headquarters in Abuja for ‘special prayers.'

Bayo Onanuga, the director of media and publicity of the campaign council made this known on Monday, September 26 via a statement.

Punch reported that a peace walk will also be staged for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Onanuga said:

"The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council wishes to inform all members nominated to serve in the various directorates to report at the campaign headquarters on Wednesday 28 September 2022 at 8.00 am.

“Nominated members are expected to participate in the special prayer sessions marking the commencement of the 2023 presidential election campaigns.

“There will be a Peace Walk immediately after the prayers. All nominees will be issued their letters of appointment same day."

2023 election: VP Osinbajo's omitted from APC PCC list, Aregbesola

Meanwhile, the presidential campaign council upon its release was packed with a long list of powerful political figures which furthers help strengthen the chances of the ruling party to retain the seat of power in 2023.

President Muhammadu Buhari leads the pack with the combination of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima taking the subordinate roles as the deputies of the presidential campaign council.

Another major surprise in the list is the inclusion of former Osun state governor and current minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola. Despite the rumored rift between him and Bola Tinubu, he was included in the PCC list.

However, the shocker in the list which sparked a bit of controversy is the omission of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo from the presidential campaign council.

Although there is no explanation for his omission at present, his omission from the list likely dates back to the rumored rift at the presidential primaries where Osinbajo contested against Bola Ahmed Tinubu, widely regarded as his mentor.

2023 election: VP Osinbajo finally speaks

Meanwhile, Nigerians have been told to vote right and to be hopeful in the forthcoming general elections come 2023.

These were the words of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the 62nd Independent anniversary service held in Abuja on Sunday.

However, the former presidential candidate maintained that next year's poll would present many opportunities and peace to Nigerians.

PFN reveals final position on Muslim-Muslim ticket

In another development, Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Northern Christian leaders, the Pentecostal Bishops Forum, and revealed its position on the Muslim Muslim ticket of the APC.

The APC flagbearer noted that his decision for Kashim Shettima was based on the good of Nigerians, not on religious sentiments.

Reacting, the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has maintained that it has no affiliation of any sort with the Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria that met with Tinubu.

