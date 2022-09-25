Earlier, Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with Northern Christian leaders, the Pentecostal Bishops Forum and revealed its position on the Muslim Muslim ticket of the APC

The APC flagbearer noted that his decision for Kashim Shettima was based on the good of Nigerians, not on religious sentiments

Reacting, the leadership of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria has maintained that it has no affiliation of any sort with the Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria that met with Tinubu

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) says it has no affiliation with the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria.

Clergymen belonging to the group met with Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, September, 23, in Abuja.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) reacts to bola Tinubu's meeting with the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, are both Muslims — a development that has elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians.

PFN reacts to the meeting

Groups such as the PFN and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have also condemned it.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In an interview with The Cable on Sunday, September 25, David Bakare, deputy national secretary of the PFN, said:

“There is nothing in PFN that is regional based like southern or northern pentecostal bishops.”

PFN maintains its position on Muslim-Muslim ticket

The PFN, according to Bakare, is a branch of CAN, adding that the opposition to the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket has not changed.

“The meeting between Tinubu and the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria has nothing to do with the PFN.”

Tinubu: Northern Christians reveal what they will do to APC presidential candidate

The problems facing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over its Muslim-Muslim ticket will not be going away soon as the forum of northern Christians reiterated its position, saying it would not back down.

The forum is headed by the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

According to Dogara, the forum will meet with all the presidential candidates, across party lines and come up with its preferred choice.

Tinubu’s cassava, maize economy: Farmers tell Nigerians what they know about it

Meanwhile, despite ridicule from critics of Bola Tinubu, farmers across the 36 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have expressed their readiness to tap the opportunities in cassava and maize value chain as proposed by the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The farmers, under the auspices of Asiwaju Farmers Forum, stated this in Abuja.

According to the group, members' decision to tap from the abundant opportunities in staples such as cassava and maize followed Tinubu’s assurance to invest massively in the entire agriculture value chain if elected president next year.

Source: Legit.ng