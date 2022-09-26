The all Progressives Congress presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has travelled out of Nigeria

Tinubu left Nigeria for London, the United Kingdom with his runningf mate, Senator Kashim Shettima

According to reports, both decided to take a break so as to be reenergise to prepare for the coming campaigns

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has travelled of the country.

According to Punch Newspaper, Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Saturday, September 24, left Nigeria for London, the United Kingdom.

The report added that the APC candidate and his running mate decided to take a break to prepare them for campaigns.

Bola Tinubu has traveled out of Nigeria for vacation. Photo: Bayo Onanuga

Source: UGC

Meanwhile, when contacted, Bayo Onanuga, director of media and publicity for Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, confirmed the report.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He said:

“He only took a week break for vacation."

2023 presidency: Sources reveal 'true' reason Osinbajo refrained from APC campaign council

Meanwhile, Nigerians on social media have reacted the recent announcement of the Presidential Campaign Council list of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). One of the notable absentees on the list is the vice president of the country, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Credible sources within the VP camp have clarified that the same faith ticket of the APC was the main reason why Osinbajo’s name was missing from the 422-man list. This has led many Nigerians to praise him for not supporting the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party.

It was reliably gathered that Tinubu’s camp had approached the VP to play a major role in the presidential campaign, particularly to woo the Christian community nationwide, but Osinbajo declined, stating that he could not support a Muslim-Muslim ticket based on good conscience.

Fani-Kayode sends strong message to PDP VP candidate, Okowa

In another development, the PDP was on Wednesday, September 14, urged to focus on the Governor Nyesom Wike and Atiku Abubakar rift.

Femi Fani-Kayode advised the PDP to solve its many internal problems ahead of the 2023 general election.

In a Facebook post, FFK told Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to concern himself with this and not the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Source: Legit.ng