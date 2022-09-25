The 2023 presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been commended for choosing Governor Yahaya Bello as the party's campaign council's youth coordinator.

The National Youth Alliance (NYA) in a statement signed by its president, Samson Onwe and seen by Legit.ng said the appointment of Governor Bello by Tinubu has demonstrated the national leader of the APC is a friend of the youths.

Governor Yahaya Bello was appointed into the APC's presidential campaign council list by Bola Tinubu as youth coordinator. Photo: Yahaya Bello, APC Vanguard

Onwe said that Tinubu has also shown his strong commitment to ever contribute to the development and strengthening of the youth demographic in the country.

Describing Bello as the perfect man for the job, Onwe noted that the governor's remarkable leadership traits and achievements in Kogi have prepared him for the assignment.

According to him, Governor Bello's capacity, intellect and wide acceptability especially among the younger generation will be crucial for the ruling party.

Onwe also admitted that Bello has impacted positively in the lives of millions of youths across the nation and this influence, network and grassroots reach will benefit the ruling party cone 2023.

In addition, he said thatAsiwaju Tinubu and his running mate, Kassim Shettima are assured of the support of Nigerian youths.

The NYA added that the ruling party's 2023 presidential candidate means well for the nation and has shown just a tip of things to come.

Onwe said the former Lagos State Governor is already assembling the brightest minds like Bello, translating that he will run a youth-friendly government.

The group, therefore, charged Bello to use his solid structures to deliver votes for Tinubu in 2023 while expressing its total loyalty to the Kogi state governor.

The NYA further added that millions of Nigerian youths are already on the side of the APC ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Earlier, the APC national leader and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with northern Christian leaders and revealed his choice for the same faith ticket was beyond religion and sentiments.

The former governor of Lagos state maintained that his choice of Kashim Shettima as his running mate was for the good of Nigerians as a whole.

Reacting, Babachir David Lawal who was not included in the APC campaign council stated that the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC is a plot by Tinubu to divide the Christian community in Nigeria.

Bola Tinubu had earlier been described as one politician who has all the qualities needed to develop Nigeria as a country.

Kashim Shettima said Tinubu possesses the work ethic of Olusegun Obasanjo and other key attributes of former Nigerian leaders.

According to Shettima, Nigeria will experience immense progress should Tinubu emerge victorious in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

