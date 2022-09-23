Some young Nigerians have stated that they don't want ASUU strike anymore in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections

The youths have also identified politicians that can help them attain the feat, especially in the National Assembly

Hon. Mohammed Abba Girei is one of such politicians identified by the Nigerian Youth and Students Coalition for Good Governance

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Youth and Students Coalition for Good Governance (NYSCGG) has endorsed Hon. Abba Girei for the Yola North/Yola South/Girei federal constituency in Adamawa state.

The group endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate during a courtesy call on his Abuja residence on Friday, September 23 where they donated campaign materials to Hon. Girei.

NYSCGG's national president, Friday Okolie (second left) presenting some campaign materials to Hon. Girei (middle). Photo credit: NYSCGG

Speaking during the visit, the national president of NYSCGG, Okolie Friday noted that Hon. Girei's victory at the PDP primary election in his constituency and also making the final list of the Independent National Electoral Commission is not by chance, accident nor coincidence.

He said:

“It is the will of the almighty God and the will of the people of Adamawa state including Nigerians in general. You are truly the choosing one by God and by the people.

“In our studies and analysis carried out, we discovered that you are a man of accountability, transparency, frugality and probity. We invite any doubting thomases to also carry out an unbiased assessment of your person.

“I wish to make known to all that the time has come to give a space for competent, credible, capable, experience, inclusive, inspiring, visionary and a revolutionary leader a chance to lead.

“We observed that campaign has not started and thereby promise that when campaign commence proper, we shall join forces with the good people of Adamawa state and campaign vigorously for you to emerge victoriously.

“Hon. Sir, we firmly believe that you won’t fail us when you finally become one of the 10th National Assembly Members God’s willing.

“While fulfilling your constituency obligations, we simply request that you introduce a bill that will make ASUU strike a thing of the past in Nigeria. Students don’t want witness ASUU strike anymore.”

Responding, Hon. Girei thanked the NYSCGG for endorsing his campaign and promised to work towards a progressive bill if elected in the Green chambers to address the incessant ASUU strikes in the country.

He said:

“I thank you for your endorsement and the support you have given me by donating to help my campaign.

“I promise you that I will work towards sponsoring a bill to address the frequent ASUU strikes in the country.”

ASUU strike: APC youth leader is insensitive, says PDP New Generation

Recall that Audu Mahmood, DG of the PDP New Generation, has described as embarrassing the recent comments attributed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader, Dayo Israel, concerning the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 20, Mahmood stated that the APC youth leader who should know better and stand with young Nigerians sitting at home, and out of school for over 6 months in a roll, is making excuses for his party.

He said the comments of the APC youth leader concerning the ASUU strike are insensitive and sheer wickedness.

Governor Nyesom Wike speaks on ongoing ASUU strike

In a related development, Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has called on the striking academic union, ASUU, to reconsider some of their demands and end the strike.

The governor noted that the strike is a result of electing leaders who are not problem solvers, adding that proper negotiation would have halted the problem.

Calling on ASUU to reconsider some of its demands, Wike said that no government will pay out the huge amount that ASUU is asking for.

