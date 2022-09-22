The governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel has weighed in on the crisis rocking the opposition PDP

The governor who doubles as the chairman of the PDP Presidential campaign council of urged Nigerians especially politicians to keep to their words

The PDP chieftain made this call, a few hours after Wike's men withdrew from Atiku Abubakar's campaign council

The chairman of the Presidential campaign council of the People's Democracy Party (PDP), Udom Emmanuel, has stressed the need for people to keep to their words.

The Akwa Ibom state Governor made the call while reacting to the withdrawal of Governor Nyesom Wike’s camp from the presidential campaign council of the PDP, Rivers Mirror noted.

The emergence of Atiku Abubakar as PDP flagbearer and Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate has led to a serious crisis in the party. Photo credit: PDP Governors in Action.



Wike's camp fumes, demand Ayu's sack

Wike’s camp is demanding for the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and the zoning of the position to the south.

Ayu had been quoted to have promised to resign from his position if a northerner emerges as the presidential candidate of the PDP.

However, he appeared to have reneged on the “promise” insisting that he had a four-year mandate.

Governor Udom reacts

Speaking on Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Thursday, September 22, the governor said Nigerians must learn to fulfill the promises they make.

He said:

“One thing I discovered about politics and life is that people should try to do what they said they would do. That’s the crux of some of the problems.

“The earlier as a country we keep to our words and promises, the better for every body."

Governor Udom speaks on Ayu's sack

Reacting to claims that the removal of Ayu must follow the constitution of the party, the governor said:

“Some things are lawful but not all things are expedient. I’m coding my expression here. So let look at those things that are expedient for peace sake.

“I believe somebody like me if I know, even as lawful as that thing may be, if it is expedient for the sake of peace and for us to move, I think I can take certain actions.”

He, however, expressed hope that the issues within the party would be resolved soon.

Wike's group pulls out of Atiku's campaign

Recall that Wike's team in the PDP had pulled out of the campaign council of the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Rising from their stormy meeting in Port Harcourt early morning on Wednesday, September 21, members of the team vowed not to partake in Atiku’s campaign activities pending the resignation of Ayu.

The party members sympathetic to Wike insisted that there would be no deal with Atiku until Ayu vacated his office to allow an acting chairman from the south to lead the campaign of Atiku.

