The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike in Nigeria has lasted for over seven months

Nigerian lecturers commenced the strike over the failure of the federal government to re-consider the revitalization of public universities, amongst other issues

Attempts by an official of the ruling party in the country to dismiss the strike has been condemned by opposition elements

FCT, Abuja - Audu Mahmood, Director-General of the PDP New Generation, has described as embarrassing the recent comments attributed to the All Progressives Congress (APC) youth leader, Dayo Israel, concerning the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 20, Mahmood stated that the APC youth leader who should know better and stand with young Nigerians sitting at home, and out of school for over 6 months in a roll, is making excuses for his party.

Israel, a Lagos-born politician, had said at the event:

“Let me first clarify, the country’s education system is not on a standstill because most of our state universities, if not all, are in operation.

“The issue of the ASUU strike is about federal universities. And this is not just about the government, but also an issue between ASUU as an institution. It’s a trade relation matter.”

Reacting to the speech of the APC youth leader, Mahmood said:

“He went on liking the scenario as that of an employer-employee relationship which is dismissing his party, of any wrongdoing, despite all their promises of fixing Nigeria and by extension the education section.

“It is not news that APC is anti-people and in their settings, the agenda is to ruin lives and destinies.

“First and foremost, you must pay attention and you must also respect your leaders, you must cultivate the attitude of followership.

“We are addressing this because of the APC youth leader’s title and the assumption that he is representing the youths in APC – and as young people we should be interested in the plight of young Nigerians, not even when we are directly affected by ASUU’s incessant strikes.

“Such reckless utterances should never be made by young people talk-less of a leader. The APC government has failed and it should be seen as such. On no account should anyone sane, make excuses on their behalf - it’s sheer wickedness.”

He went on to say the PDP will always provide pro-people policies and will negotiate where necessary with relevant institutional stakeholders if the party takes over power in 2023.

He added:

“The Atiku/Okowa presidency will surely settle all the registered displeasure of ASUU if given the chance and opportunity to lead the next government.

“We therefore call on all students and youths to put their weight behind the PDP to ensure that Nigeria is reset and rescued from the hands of the failed APC.”

