Nyesome Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has called on the striking academic union, ASUU, to reconsider some of their demands and end the strike

The governor noted that the strike is a result of electing leaders who are not problem solvers, adding that proper negotiation would have halted the problem

Calling on ASUU to reconsider some of its demands, Wike said that no government will pay out the huge amount that ASUU is asking for

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has spoken on the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

Wike, who was also the former minister of state for education, described the strike as the consequence of electing leaders not committed to solving problems, Channels Television reported.

Wike urges ASUU to reconsider some of its demands

Source: Facebook

The governor acknowledged that some leading problems accumulated to the strike but noted that proper negotiation should have solved the dispute between ASUU and the government.

Wike, however, urged ASUU urged ASUU to reconsider some of the demands the union is making, stating that no administration will pay out such a huge amount of money that the academics are demanding at a go, citing the present economic realities as strong factors.

The governor spoke while signing three bills into law in the state house in Port Harcourt on Thursday, September 15.

Court gives verdict on way forward on ASUU, FG crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that the suit against the ASUU filed by the federal government at the national industrial court of Nigeria has been adjourned to September 6.

The federal government, through the minister of labour and employment. Chris Ngige, is asking the court to order the striking lecturers to return to class.

Counsel to FG, Tijanni Gazali says the government have met all ASUU's demand, while counsel to ASUU, Femi Falana, says the lecturers have never stopped working.

Full list of state-owned universities that do not join ASUU strike

Some state-owned universities have not joined the ASUU strike as the industrial actions of the academics enter the 204th day

States whose universities did not join the industrial action included Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Anambra

The federal government has also vowed, on Monday, September 5, to deploy all strategies to end strikes in the country's tertiary institutions

