Nigerians have been urged to overlook the theatrics of the APC and PDP and sue for better governance in the forthcoming elections

This was made known by the southwest leader of the Labour Party in a recent interview on a live telecast

He described Peter Obi's fanbase as that of ex-American President Barrack Obama during his time in office

Mr Akin Osuntokun, the Labour Party southwest leader has hinted that ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo might be rooting for the presidential candidate of his party, Mr Peter Obi.

According to Punch, Osuntokun described the fanbase of his principal as that of the 44th President of the United States, Mr Barrack Obama.

Mr. Peter Obi has been tipped to be the next president of Nigeria, a submission made by many political pundits and enthusiasts. Photo: Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Osuntokun who is also an ex-aide to Obasanjo made this known on Friday, September 23 during an interview on Arise TV breakfast program. "The Morning Show"

When asked about his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for his current party, he stated that his current party possesses consistency, a trait he confirmed that the PDP lacked.

He said:

“Where I am (Labour Party) is consistent with the position I have taken in the past two years. Logically I am being consistent with my position.”

2023: "Nigeria must move forward, look beyond APC, PDP" - Osuntokun

The Labour Party chieftain urged Nigerians to sue for progress and change and overlook the current dispensation of political parties that have turned the country into ruins.

He stated that Nigeria needs a revival and a government that understands governance and what it means to be of service to the people.

Osuntokun said:

“The kind of politics in Nigeria is disastrous. The political structure is criminal. It’s ambiguous that people clamouring for change are the ones labeling those ready to work for such change.

"APC and PDP are known for crass insensitivity. They are coming with similar baggage that has matured in our fraudulent political system."

He further harped that the combination of APC and PDP lacks consistency in appropriate governance and their style will be detrimental to the development of Nigeria as a country.

2023 polls: UK govt assures it won't interfere in Nigeria's election

In another development, Nigerians have been assured that there would be no form of interference from the British government in the 2023 general elections.

This was made clear by the British High Commissioner, Catriona Laing, in Birnin Kebbi, the Kebbi state's capital.

According to Laing, the UK government is ready to cooperate and give support, where necessary, to whoever emerges victorious at the polls.

