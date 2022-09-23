The national leader of the ruling APC and presidential candidate is not relaxing in his quest of sitting on the nation's number seat of power, come 2023

In the buildup of the forthcoming general elections, Bola Tinubu has continued with his consultations amidst the raging battle among stakeholders in the opposition PDP

To further doubt his critics about his stand with religious affiliates, Tinubu recently met with northern Christian leaders and Nigerians did not let the development slip off their tongue

The closed-door meeting between the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria in Abuja came under scrutiny on Thursday night, September 22.

The social media pages of the former governor of Lagos state were filled with mixed reactions from a cross-section of Nigerians, especially on Facebook and Twitter, hours after exclusive photographs of his rendezvous with the northern clerics in his Abuja campaign office hit the internet.

Tinubu meets with Northern Pentecostal bishops, a few months before the 2023 general elections. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Tinubu meets with the Bishops despite CAN's stand on the same faith ticket

The development is coming barely three months after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) dissociated itself from the presence of some alleged bishops and pastors at the unveiling of the vice presidential candidate of the party, Kashim Shettima, saying they were desperados who went there for themselves.

But in Thursday’s meeting, Tinubu stated that his selection of Shettima was not a deliberate attempt to spite the Christian community but a choice he had to make to give Nigerians good governance if he got elected, The Punch reported.

To further confirm the development, Tinubu tweeted, @officialABAT:

"Earlier today at a lively, productive and amiable meeting with a delegation representing the Pentecostal Bishops Forum of Northern Nigeria, we discussed important issues of national significance as well as my determination to deliver unity, harmony and lasting peace to Nigeria."

Nigerians react

Nigerians on the Twitter page of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, reacted to the development.

@PrinceLince tweeted

"You saw them but went and hired some fake Charlatans to attend the unveiling of your Bokoharam VP.

"Well, unfortunately for you, these People can never preach Muslim-Muslim ticket to their Congregation."

@BlueChairman tweeted

"He loves his criminals."

@maaziakuchie tweeted

"We have verified. A crook will always work with another crook."

@SurajMiko tweeted

"On your mandate we shall stand."

@ChefJacquelineT tweeted

"Tinubu, a man known with criminals of all sorts!!

@ManLikeIcey tweeted

"Why pick a Muslim VP ?? you don’t rate Christians and it’s a shame."

@Sir_Rufus_Max tweeted

"Being married to a pastor with Christian children, he is, to an average Muslim northerner, not a Muslim.

"If he picked a Christian running mate, that'd be an own goal — Atiku will milk it to destabilize him in APC's strongholds in the North.

"Shettima was his safest choice."

@HorluwasheyiS tweeted

"I like as u dey give yourself hope... your suddenly messiah will come distance third... to win his state self will be hard for him talkless of winning another state."

