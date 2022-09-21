A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday, September 20, urged every Nigerian voter not to waste their votes on the All Progressives Congress at the 2023 presidential elections.

Dogara who spoke at a summit in Abuja, tagged ‘Meet the Church’ organised by the Nigerian National Christians Coalition (NNCC) warned against the Muslim-Muslim ticket being flown by the party.

Former speaker Yakubu Dogara has urged Nigerians not to vote for APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election. Photo: House of Representatives

The ruling party's presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was expected by many to nominate a Christain as his running mate since is a Muslim.

However, the former Lagos state governor picked a counterpart from Borno state, Kashim Shettima, a Muslim as the party's vice-presidential candidate causing some rancour among APC leaders.

A reawakening for Nigerian Christians

Reacting to Tinubu's choice of running mate, Dogara reminded the participants that the former Lagos governor ignored every warning made by the Christain Association of Nigeria over his choice of running mate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He also called on the church to be awakened from its complacency and resist the decision of the ruling party.

His words:

“Every Christian knows that our God does not tolerate waste. It is unchristian for the church to waste anything given to us from above as we own nothing except what is given to us from above.

“These warnings were not only ignored but dismissed in one fell swoop by the APC presidential candidate who strangely believes that he can build a strong, secure and viable nation-state without first forging a shared identity, vision and values for our people thereby enabling us transit from citizens of a country into a nation of people with strong shared identity and values.”

He added that for some Islamic clerics and Muslim leaders to condemn the same faith ticket is an indication that the church is right to have opposed the ticket.

Shettima leaks 4 key work ethics Tinubu learnt from Buhari, Obasanjo, Abacha

Bola Tinubu had earlier been described as one politician who has all the qualities needed to develop Nigeria as a country.

Kashim Shettima said Tinubu possesses the work ethic of Olusegun Obasanjo and other key attributes of former Nigerian leaders.

According to Shettima, Nigeria will experience immense progress should Tinubu emerge victorious in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

Igbo leaders divided over influential ex-governor's visit to APC's VP candidate Kashima Shettima

Elders from the southeast are not happy with the recent visit made by Chukwuemeka Ezeife to Kashim Shettima.

Some elders opined that Ezeife's visit to Shettima negates the Igbo people's clamour for a president from the southeast region in 2023.

According to the elders, they are yet to ascertain if the visit and division among leaders of the Igbo Elders Consultative Forum are sponsored by the ruling party.

Source: Legit.ng