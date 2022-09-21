Whilst political parties are preparing their candidates for the 2023 election, religious leaders are also not relenting in their task to ensure the full participation of their members in the poll

In fact, since the Church has huge followership and aspirants frequent the gathering of believers during an election year, the leaders have advised their members to vote right and wisely

The President of the Christ Apostolic Church, Pastor Samuel Oladele, who is not in support of the same faith ticket of the ruling APC, urged its members to vote for candidates with Nigeria's interest at heart

The President of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Pastor Samuel Oladele, has charged the Christians in the country to vote for a presidential candidate that would protect their interests.

The cleric who condemned the same religion presidential ticket said the same religion ticket was improper for a country like Nigeria with a multi-ethnic and multi-religion nation, The Punch reported.

CAC condemns the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket and urges Christians to vote wisely come 2023. Photo credit: @officialBAT

CAC tells Christians what to do in 2023

Oladele gave this advice in his address at the annual 2022 Pastors Conference of the CAC, held at the camp of the church in Ikeji Arakeji, Osun State on Wednesday, September 21.

He charged:

” I urge you to vote for candidates who will protect the cause and interest of Christianity in Nigeria. I make bold to declare loud and clear that the interest of the kingdom of God and of His Christ is more important than all other interests. Hence, the interest of God’s kingdom must guide our consideration of who to vote for in the forthcoming general election in Nigeria."

Going forward

Expressing concern about the present situation of the country, the cleric admonished Nigerians not to despair but to be more prayerful for better days to come and also to walk on the way of righteousness.

He said:

“It is an undeniable fact that we are in dire strait as a nation. The continued decline of socio-economic infrastructures as well as the nonchalance of those who are entrusted to provide the desired solution to these problems, calls for concern."

