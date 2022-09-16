Bola Tinubu has been described as one politician who has all the qualities needed to develop Nigeria as a country

The vice-presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, September 15, boasted that the party's flag bearer possesses key work ethics needed to steer Nigeria in the right direction.

The Cable reports that Shettima while speaking at the 96th-anniversary celebration of the Yoruba Tennis Club in Ikoyi in Lagos confirmed that Nigeria needs an astute presidential candidate who would focus on promoting progress across the nation.

Shettima said Bola Tinubu has gathered capacity from past leaders to steer Nigeria towards development. Photo: APC Vanguard

Shettima noted that Bola Tinubu is one candidate who has a dose of hospitality that the late military administrator, Sani Abacha and the commitment he claimed is showcased by President Muhammadu Buhari to get things done.

He added that aside from these two attributes, Tinubu also has the type of work ethic exhibited by former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, during his time in office.

His words:

“We are convinced that the general political situation in Nigeria needs the competencies of a detribalised and committed Nigerian like Tinubu to re-ignite the requisite values that can help us rededicate ourselves and all Nigerians to collectively tackle the challenges of national cohesion.

“In 2023, we need a Nigerian leader that has the humility and generosity of spirit of the likes of General Yakubu Gowon. We need a leader that has abnegation and commitment of Muhammadu Buhari.

“We need a leader that has the work ethic and broadmindedness of an Olusegun Obasanjo."

He further stated that Nigeria needs a pragmatic leader who understands the country's challenges like the former military head of state, Ibrahim Babangida.

He said:

"We need a leader that has the situational pragmatism and understanding of Nigeria’s security, the maradonic skill of Ibrahim Babangida.

“We need a leader with a vision and sense of responsibility and commitment, and somebody who understands the national title of the nation of an Abdulsalami Abubakar, and in our systemic circumstances, we need a leader with a dose of the hospitality of a Sani Abacha.

“We need a leader with the intellectual acumen, with the action to catapult this nation to a higher pedestrian. We need a leader who is not bound by regional or religious sentiment.

“We need a leader that has established such records of excellence and commitment to good governance. There is no one, with all due respect, that fits this better than Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Source: Legit.ng