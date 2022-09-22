Whilst major stakeholders of the PDP are at loggerheads, the ruling APC members are taking major steps to ensure the party retains power come 2023

This is as the former governor of Borno state, Ali Modu Sheriff met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo at his Abeokuta residence, on Thursday, September 22

Although the details of the meeting remain unknown but reports have it that it is centered on the forthcoming general elections

Former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff on Thursday, September 22, held a closed-door meeting with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Channels TV reported.

The meeting which was held at Obasanjo’s Presidential Library residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, lasted for over 40 minutes.

Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, on Thursday, met former President Olusegun Obasanjo behind closed doors. Photo credit: bornostate.gov.ng, Olusegun Obasanjo

Details after the meeting, undisclosed

Shortly after the meeting, the ex-Borno governor hinted newsmen that his mission to Ogun State was ‘private,’ refusing to give further details of the conversation, The Nation report added.

The APC chieftain described the ex-Nigerian President as his father, saying it is only customary to pay homage as a son would do politically.

He said:

“Baba is an elder statesman. If Nigeria is a company, Baba is the Chairman/Chief Executive of Nigeria. So I came for consultations with my dad and to have a private chat.”

Ali Modu Sheriff speaks on the 2023 elections

Concerning the 2023 general elections, the APC chieftain said it is his desire for the ruling party to maintain its winning streak in the country.

