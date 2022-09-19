A new Twitter poll has indicated Peter Obi of the Labour Party as the most preferred among the four leading presidential candidates

About 73.5 per cent of respondents selected Obi as their preferred candidate in a poll conducted on Twitter by a media organisation, ICIR

In the second position is the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who garnered approximately 21 per cent

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 elections, has yet again emerged as the winner of a poll recently conducted on Twitter.

In the Twitter opinion poll by the ICIR, a media organisation, 73.5 per cent of respondents selected Obi as their preferred candidate.

Peter Obi again leads Tinubu, Atiku, and Kwankwaso in another poll conducted ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Photo credits: Atiku Abubakar, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Mr Peter Obi

Approximately 21 per cent of the respondents indicated Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as their desired candidate.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, garnered 4.7 per cent.

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), secured 1.2 per cent.

Legit.ng gathers that the poll which had 34,764 respondents, started on Thursday, September 15 and closed the following day.

2023: Independent poll predicts presidential candidate Nigerians will vote for

In a related development, a poll by NOI Polls commissioned by ANAP Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, also predicted the presidential candidate Nigerians will vote for in 2023.

The result of the poll indicates that most Nigerians want Peter Obi, the standard bearer of the Labour Party, to become the next president.

The poll suggests a three-horse presidential race between Obi, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Political analyst predicts winner of 2023 presidential election

Meanwhile, popular political commentator, Deji Adeyanju, has predicted APC flag bearer, Tinubu, to emerge winner of the 2023 presidential election.

Adeyanju in a Twitter post sighted by Legit.ng on Friday, August 12, said the current division in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hand Tinubu the victory.

According to the convener of Concerned Nigeria, the PDP has been divided into four and this will affect the party's chances.

