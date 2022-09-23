Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) has predicted defeat for the candidate of Nigeria's lead opposition party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

The EIU in a new country report highlighted some reasons why Atiku may not win the presidential election.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) predicted defeat for PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. Photo credit: @IAOkowa

Source: Twitter

2. Internal crisis in the PDP

One of the reasons why the research and analysis division of The Economist magazine predicted defeat for Atiku is the crisis rocking the PDP, The Nation reported.

Since the emergence of Atiku as the PDP's presidential candidate, the party has not known peace.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, one of the most influential members of the party, and his allies want the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign.

Their argument is that the party's presidential candidate and national chairman should not come from the same region.

However, Ayu has refused to resign. The crisis took a fresh twist on Friday, September 23, as Wike revealed how Ayu ganged up against his emergence as the PDP presidential candidate, amid other strong allegations.

This lingering crisis, the EIU predicted, will contribute to Atiku's defeat in 2023.

2. Peter Obi's growing popularity

Just shortly before the PDP presidential primary, Peter Obi left the PDP and picked the presidential form of the Labour Party.

Since then, he has amassed significant followership, especially among the youth demographic who fanatically refer to themselves as "Obidients".

The EIU predicted that Atiku's chances of winning have been narrowed by Obi's growing popularity in the southeast, which is traditionally the powerhouse of the PDP, BusinessDay also stated.

2023 presidency: EIU predicts Tinubu's victory

Meanwhile, the EIU predicted victory for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu's choice of Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno state and a fellow Muslim, as his running mate has continued to generate controversy in the APC and across Nigeria.

However, the EIU said it does not appear that the same-faith ticket would affect the chances of the former Lagos state governor in the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng