The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has vowed to work for the success of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming general elections

Bello maintained and assured the leadership of the party that his state would deliver a hundred percent for the APC come 2023

The Kogi number one man noted that the percent has done well so far and deserved another opportunity to rule the nation again, in next year's elections

Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has assured that he will not leave any stones unturned in his quest for victory for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in his state, during the 2023 general elections.

The governor reiterated his desire for total victory in the election pointing out that the party is hundred percent intact in the state, PM News reported.

Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello of Kogi state has promised to deliver a hundred percent for the ruling APC in the 2023 election. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

He made this known while addressing APC members from Yagba Federal Constituency namely Yagba West, Yagba East and MopaMuro at Glass House in Lokoja this Thursday, September 15.

He said:

“We are aware that people are not happy that we are doing things the right way, they will want to cause crisis but we are going to deploy all possible means to resist all forms of violence from any quarter.”

APC will record a landslide victory in 2023, Bello noted

The APC chieftain further said that the party is well positioned for another flawless record of electoral conquest in the forthcoming polls with Senator Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate.

Bello noted that the victory will trickle down to other candidates in the state.

He, therefore, applauded the efforts, support and commitment of party LG Chairmen and Ward Exco’s to his administration and called for more support in the 2023 Elections.

Yahaya Bello’s inciting video, an act of terrorism, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is alarmed by the disturbing video of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state inciting his supporters, threatening to burn and unleash maximum violence on Nigerians during the 2023 general elections.

In the video, Governor Bello was heard issuing threats in his local language in the north-central state.

He was quoted to have said:

“I will personally light a fierce fire in my hand whoever want it we shall use it to burn them, whoever survive it will thank God… Whoever is against us we will make him or her join my mother and lie with her (my mother) in grave.”

2023: Northern elders say Arewa will not vote based on sentiments

On its part, northern elders say the region will not make mistakes made in the past when voting in the 2023 elections.

According to the elders, the north will be more critical about who gets support of the people in the region ahead of the polls.

Convener of the Northern Elders Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi, also referred to the votes for the present government with nothing to show for it.

