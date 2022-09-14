President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress have been accused of failing in their task to deliver development and good governance to Nigerians

The allegation was levelled against the president by the serving governor of Benue state Samuel Ortom

According to Ortom, the ruling party cannot win any election in the forthcoming poll scheduled to take place in 2023

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has accused the ruling party of taking Nigeria from top to bottom.

Ortom said this is a fulfilment of the promise made by the party and President Muhammadu Buhari in the manifestos to Nigerians.

Governor Samuel Ortom has accused APC and Buhari of performing abysmally in the past seven years. Photo: Nigerian Presidency

A statement released by Nathaniel Ikyur, the governor's chief press secretary said that as a people, Nigerians need to have a viable alternative to the current crop of leaders among the ruling party.

The governor noting that the APC will lose elections in 2023, submitted that the party has performed abysmally in the past seven years since it took over power from the Peoples Democratic Party.

He said:

“They’ve (APC) kept their promise to take Nigeria from top to bottom.

"They have taken our country beneath the bottom. It’s a big shame. For us in the PDP, the onus rests on us to mend the cracks in our party. No external influence will do that for us. By the grace of God, we will reach a successful end so that we can move on."

Tasks ahead for INEC

Addressing issues and challenges that may arise in the forthcoming election, Ortom said it is important for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to remain neutral and professional.

Citing examples in the commission's performance in Ekiti and Osun elections, Ortom said should INEC stick to the rules of engagement, he does not see APC winning the 2023 polls.

His words:

“So long as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is as professional and neutral as it was in Osun and Ekiti states, I don’t see the APC winning the elections.

“Having been in politics from the grassroots, the state and national levels for over 40 years now, there’s no magic the APC can conjure to win in 2023.

“Some of their leaders who think they are powerful, have indirectly visited wickedness on the generality of our people in the name of being close to Aso Rock.”

Source: Legit.ng