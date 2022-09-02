As the 2023 general election draws nearer, northern elders say the region will not make mistakes made in the past

Kaduna - The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said the north will be more critical about who gets support of the people in the region ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Convener of the forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi, made the elders’ position known on Thursday, September 11 in Kaduna during the 2022 public lecture and book presentation.

Prof Abdullahi said the Arewa people will not vote based on sentiments in 2023. Photo credit: @contactkdsg

Leadership newspaper quoted him as saying:

“We will be more critical than all others over who wins our support. We bear scars from governance by one we substantially voted into power twice.

Northern votes will make a major impact in the 2023 elections as well, but they will be cast to the people who are now wiser and more discerning.”

Abdullahi condemns APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket

In a related development, Daily Sun newspaper reports that Professor Abdullahi described 2023 Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential election as crudest and most unproductive.

He said it is designed to separate Christians from Muslims, Hausa from Fulani in northern region.

