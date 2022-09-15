The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been urged to embrace peace and true reconciliation to boost its chances in the forthcoming general election

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu made this call recently stating that the party must first resolve its internal crisis

He, however, pledges is absolute support to the acting board of trustees chairman of the party, Senator Adolphus Wabara

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to embrace true reconciliation and take drastic decisions if it wants to win the forthcoming 2023 presidential poll.

According to Daily Independent, the Abia state governor says he is willing to help the party’s board of trustees in its reconciliation sojourn to appease aggrieved members of the party.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has joined some well-meaning members of the PDP in appealing for reconciliation in the party.

Source: UGC

He said he is willing to give his utmost support to the new acting BoT chairman, Adolphus Wabara.

The governor stated that PDP must remain motivated and fired up for the challenges in order to take back power and correct the wrongs of 2015.

He enjoined all members of the party to embrace peace, and togetherness in order to secure victory at the 2023 polls.

Governor Ikpeazu urged the new BOT chairman to rise to the occasion and implore a diplomatic approach to help resolve the internal crisis within the party.

PDP will sweep Abia – Governor Ikpeazu

He also stated that all is in place and in favour of the PDP in Abia stating that the party will have a clean swoop of the presidential, governorship, house of reps, and the senate at the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Governor said that the BOT members have the capacity to resolve the PDP problems and assured them that he would help them actualize peace in the party.

He stressed on the need for PDP members across the country to pursue the 2023 elections with more vigour, saying that the mem­bers must be committed to achieving victory in the forth­coming general elections.

He congratulated Senator Adolphus Wabara on his ap­pointment as the acting BOT Chairman of the party and said that he might have been appointed to the position at this critical period because of his background and ca­pacity to speak the right words at the right time.

He assured Senator Wabara that he would do everything within his powers to ensure he succeeds in his new as­signment.

Southeast governor reveals what FG should do to Nnamdi Kanu

In another development, Governor Ikpeazu of Abia state has advised the federal government to have a dialogue with the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

The governor told the central government that it cannot win a battle of conscience through the court.

Governor Ikpeazu who said he may not be Kanu's fan reiterated that his points about the alleged marginalisation of Igbo should be looked into.

