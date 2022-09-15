The NNPP governorship candidate in Kaduna state, Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, has predicted that the 2023 presidential election may go into the second ballot

Senator Hunkuyi said Nigerians should not underrate any political party as a surprise could spring up in the election

The former senator said the presidential candidates will find it difficult to secure 25 per cent in 25 states as they are now being given religious and ethnic colouration

Kaduna - Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi says with the way things are unfolding, it might be difficult to have a clear presidential winner in 2023 in accordance with the electoral guidelines on the first ballot.

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kaduna state, said in his opinion, no political party should be underrated as a surprise could spring up in the 2023 general elections, Daily Trust reported.

Legit.ng gathers that Hunkuyi made his view known when he spoke with newsmen on Wednesday, September 14.

2023 presidency: Why winner may not emerge in the first ballot

The former lawmaker expressed the belief that now that the presidential candidates are being given religious and ethnic colouration, any of the presidential candidates securing 25 per cent in 25 states might be a herculean task in the first ballot.

“It does not appear any party today in Nigeria, including NNPP may make it in the first election. There might have to be a runoff. Because the law requires some scores from the total votes cast, in a required minimum number of states apart from simple majority scored.

“I feel no one party, no one candidate may be able to make it and that is why the laws of elections permit for a re-run.

“So, for anyone to say, because NNPP may not make it, which party then may make it? Am talking from the background of the politics in Nigeria today," he said.

