A trending video of Governor Yahaya Bello speaking to his supporters in his native Ebira language has been condemned by the PDP

The PDP called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Governor Bello to order and place him and his supporters on security watch list

According to the party, the governor's violent note is the reason why PDP chieftains in Kogi have faced persecution

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is alarmed by the disturbing video of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state inciting his supporters, threatening to burn and unleash maximum violence on Nigerians during the 2023 general elections.

In the video, Governor Bello was heard issuing threats in his local language in the north-central state.

Yahaya Bello has been accused of promoting terrorism b y the PDP. Photo credit: Kogi state government

Source: Twitter

He was quoted to have said:

“I will personally light a fierce fire in my hand whoever want it we shall use it to burn them, whoever survive it will thank God… Whoever is against us we will make him or her join my mother and lie with her (my mother) in grave.”

The PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba said:

“From his outburst, Nigerians now know the individuals who engineered the gruesome killing of many of our citizens including the PDP woman leader in Kogi state, Mrs. Salome Abu, who was burnt alive in her house in 2019.

“Also, Nigerians now have more insight into the disappearance of Hon. Adelabu Musa, the PDP chairman in Okene local government area for over three years now.

“Furthermore, the PDP recalls how the Bello-led Kogi state government was accused of breeding and arming thugs as well as fake security operatives to harass and attack Nigerians in Kogi state during the 2019 general elections.

“This threat to violence and actual violence to Nigerians especially at this time have the capacity to cause a breach of public peace, truncate the 2023 electoral process and derail our democracy.”

The PDP called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately call Governor Bello to order and place him and his supporters on security watch list.

The PDP added:

“Our party also charges the Inspector General of Police to immediately commence a comprehensive investigation into the activities of Governor Bello with a view to nipping this ugly trend in the bud as well as prosecuting him at the end of his tenure as governor of Kogi state.

“We urge Nigerians, especially those in Kogi state not to be deterred by Yahaya Bello whose days in office are numbered but remain vigilant and continue to rally with the PDP in the determination to liberate our nation from the stranglehold of the APC and the likes of Yahaya Bello, come 2023.”

