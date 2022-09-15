The report of the international observer, YIAGA Africa, on the July 2022 governorship election in Osun state has created tension among stakeholders in the state

The observer revealed that there was overvoting in 12 local government areas of the state during the poll

The campaign DG of the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, said that YIAGA Africa among other 60 observers who have commended the exercise is now coming two months after to reveal inconsistency in the poll

Osogbo, Osun - The report of an international observer, YIAGA Africa, that there was over-voting in the recently concluded governorship election in Osun state has created tension within the political class.

While making a presentation and review of the governorship poll in the presence of the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by its chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu, in Abuja, disclosed that 12 local governments in the state recorded over-voting during the poll, The Nation reported.

Is APC, Oyetola accepting defeat in Osun poll?

While reacting to the report, the chief press secretary to governor Gboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) only lost vote count and not the election.

“Findings from the analysis on the Osun PVC collection data disclosed that the total number of PVCs collected for 30 polling units was greater than the total number of registered voters in those polling units. These inconsistencies were recorded in 12 councils,” Omipidan said.

Citing YIAGA Africa, he said the organisation curated an election results analysis dashboard (ERAD), as an independent audit and integrity test assessment tool for the results management of INEC, 87 results were not processed on the ERAD as a result of some issues.

“Based on the results entered on the ERAD database, there was a variation in the total number of rejected ballots and the figures announced by INEC at the final collation.”

He added that blurry images and poorly captured photographs of result sheets were uploaded on the IReV portal, stating that the presiding officers uploaded truncated images of result sheets.

How is PDP reacting to YIAGA Africa's report on Osun poll?

Reacting to the report, the director general of the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke campaign organisation, Kolapo Alimi, said:

“YIAGA had commended the election, noting that it was free and fair. It agreed with over 60 observers, local and international.

It is suspicious that the same organisation is now coming after two months to condemn the process.”

Who is Ademola Adeleke?

Ademola Adeleke, who is a nephew to the popular afrobeat singer, Davide Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, won the July 2022 governorship election in Osun state.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate garnered a total vote of 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent and candidate of the APC, Oyetola, who scored 375,027 votes in a keenly contested poll.

Oyetola and the APC are already challenging Adeleke's victory in court, and if the court found their argument convincing, he may return to the government house for a second term.

