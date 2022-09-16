INEC have launched an online portal for members of the public who wish to work with the commision during the 2023 general election

Specifically, the online portal for ad-hoc staff registration was opened for Kwara residents by the electoral umpire

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission interested candidates should visit www.inecnigeria.org

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara has launched an online portal for members of the public who wish to apply as ad-hoc staff in the upcoming 2023 general election.

This is contained in a statement issued in Ilorin on Friday by the Public Affairs and Protocol Officer of INEC Kwara, Mr Abdulkadir Bolaji.

INEC launched an online portal for those who wish to work with the commission during the 2023 general election.

According to the statement, all interested applicants, with the exception of collation/returning officers, must register on the INECPRES to be eligible for selection and deployment as ad hoc staff.

The INECPRES is available via two links located on the INEC website: www.inecnigeria.org (a mobile app and the other link is for a web portal).

The URL of the registration web portal (Laptop cyber cafe friendly) is https//presinecnigeria.org and the download link for the INECPRESS Mobile App installer (Android Phone only) is https//inecpres app.com/pres.

Although it was launched for applicants on Wednesday (Sept. 14) and will close on Dec. 14, 2022.

