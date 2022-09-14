The PDP crisis keeps growing as some of its governorship aspirants could be disqualified before the 2023 governorship elections in 5 states

The aspirants are facing different litigations in their states as a result of the disagreement that arose from the primaries that produce them

Some lawmakers in these states are also in the same dilemma with the governorship aspirants as they are also facing different litigations from the primaries that produced them

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) prepares the final list of candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections, many governorship and house of assembly aspirants’ fates in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are still uncertain.

This is due to the number of court cases that emanated from the party’s primaries in many states, The Nigerian Tribune stated.

Benue

In Benue, the PDP governorship candidate, Titus Uba, has been dragged to court by the All Progressives Congress over perjury.

Also, the party’s house of representatives members representing Ado, Okpokwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency is challenging the victory of the primary winner, Aida Ogwuche, in court.

Kano

The umbrella party also faces a serious legal tussle between two powerful stakeholders in Kano.

The son of the former head of state, Muhammed Abacha, and the son of the ex-ambassador, Sagir Wali.

Both leaders emerged as the governorship candidates of the PDP in parallel primaries organised by rival camps of the PDP in the state.

Ogun

The governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the PDP in Ogun state, Oladipupo Adebutu and Adekunle Akinlade, could also be disqualified as the APC has dragged them to court over alleged violation of the Electoral Act 2022.

Not just that, within the PDP, the party’s flagbearer, Adebutu, is in a battle of wit with Segun Sowunmi over the party's governorship ticket.

They are also in court over the dispute as they both vowed to go the long haul to be the party’s candidate.

Rivers

The APC has instituted two separate suits against the PDP in Rivers state.

The first one is against the PDP governorship candidate, Siminilaya Fubara, in suit no FHC/PH/CS/162/2022.

The second suit is against the 32 house of assembly candidates of the ruling party in the state in suit no FHC/PH/CS/163/2022.

Edo

The PDP is also in commotion in Edo state over the result of its primary in May 2022. Stakeholders from different camps are claiming the party’s tickets for different offices.

The two camps have claimed the party’s tickets for the 3 senatorial, 9 houses of representatives and 24 houses of assembly seats in the state.

The legal tussle is between the loyalists of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the South-South zonal national vice chairman of the party, Dan Orbih.

