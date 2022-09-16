The spokesperson of the PDP presidential campaign organisation, Daniel Bwala, has said Peter Obi, the presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, is carried away with social media hallucination

Bwala made the comment while reacting to NOI poll that predicted that Peter Obi will win the 2023 presidential election

The PDP spokesperson said the poll lacks credibility as the organisers failed to released sampling and margin of error used for the poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, have reacted to the NOI poll that predicted Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, will win in the 2023 general elections.

Daniel Bwala, the presidential campaign spokesperson of the PDP, said Obi is basking in the euphoria of social media hallucination while speaking in a video published by Channels Television on its Twitter page on Thursday, September 15.

Why NOI poll that predicted Peter Obi's victory next year is full of errors

Bwala, in his analysis, said:

“A normal poll that will attract credibility will be a poll that clearly, in one breath, as you release the report, you must also release the sample size and the margin of error.

“These are basics because the sample size and the margin of error will help in identifying whether the poll was actually carried out or not. Then, you can stretch further to ask for the sampling. Was it done by a phone?

“If it was done by a phone call, then the people who didn’t have phones probably were not part of the polling.

He goes further to reveal that:

“there was an algorithm search, and data analytic that was carried out that came up with the findings that 57.5% of people who followed Peter Obi and engaged for him on social media do not live in Nigeria. In fact, the majority of whom are bolt-on Twitter, they are not real human beings"

2023: Tinubu finally reacts to poll that predicts Peter Obi’s victory, reveals next move

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ruling APC has faulted the NOI poll that tipped the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, as the winner of the next year's presidential election

The spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, said the party's presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, is unperturbed about the result of the poll

Onanuga revealed that the party is working and putting mechanisms that will coast Tinubu and APC to uncontestable victory in the 2023 poll in place

Source: Legit.ng