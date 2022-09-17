Nigeria may record huge voters' participation in the forthcoming general elections

This may not be unconnected with new registration of voters online across the 36 states and the FCT

Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, the chairman of INEC, said that the commission was fully prepared for the polls

Lagos - Ahead of the 2023 general election, Nigeria's electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has made a fresh updates as regards the polls, The Punch reports.

The INEC declared that it is making preparations for around 95 million voters in next years' general elections.

The INEC chairman, Prof Yakubu Mahmood has expressed concerns over the conduct of the 2023 general election.

Insecurity level may affect 2023 polls, INEC chairman says

It, however, warned that the increasing level of insecurity in some parts of the country poses a threat to the polls.

The chairman, INEC, Prof Mahmoud Yakubu, said this in Lagos on Friday, September 16, at a forum with members of the Nigeria Guild of Editors.

He stated:

“For the 2023 general elections, INEC is making preparations for approximately 95 million voters. Yes, we have 84 million voters now; we have registered 12 million newly. None of the fresh registrants has been added to the register. We are cleaning up the register.

“A few days ago, some people said they discovered so many fictitious names on the register. When I heard that, I asked myself: ‘Which register?’ We have not even compiled it.

"We are cleaning up the data; so, how come that someone already knows the register, which is supposed to be compiled by the commission? It is a very serious matter for us, because it touches at the heart of credible elections."

The INEC chairman noted that there had been a challenge with the collection of PVCs, adding that the commission had a meeting with all its resident electoral commissioners and administrative secretaries in Lagos in the week to map out strategies on how to ensure a hitch-free distribution of the PVCs.

Yakubu stated:

“Our vision for the 2023 general elections is to conduct one of the best general elections conducted in Nigeria, which are going to be free, fair, credible, transparent, inclusive and verifiable."

INEC voter registration: List of over 1 million delisted voters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that ahead of the 2023 general elections, the INEC delisted (removed) more than one million newly registered voters.

It was reported that the electoral body said it delisted the affected voters following its verification process and ‘’clean up’’ of the voters register.

In a statement released on Monday, September 12, INEC said those affected were people who registered between June 2021 and January 2022 to get Permanent Voters Cards.

