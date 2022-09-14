Former President Goodluck Jonathan's ex-aide, Reno Omokri has again attacked Labour Party Presidential candidate and his supporters

Omokri on Wednesday night disclosed Peter Obi can never make a good representative of Nigerians come 2023

The PDP chieftain noted further that the former governor of Anambra state and the 'OBidients movement' is working closely with the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra

Reno Omokri, media aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Wednesday night, September 14, wrote off presidential candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi, saying he can never make a good leader, The Punch reports.

This is even as he accused the former Anambra governor and his ‘Obidient’ movement of religiously complying with the mandatory sit-at-home directive by the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Reno Omokri says Peter Obi and his supporters are working closely with IPOB. Photo credit: Reno Omokri, Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Omokri gives reason

Omokri, speaking on Channels TV Politics Today noted that the former governor lacks political wisdom for campaigning to Nigerians abroad who can’t vote.

He said:

“IPOB had a sit at home yesterday (Tuesday) and Obidients who hold meetings every day decided to obey the order yesterday, Peter Obi complies with this order too. This shows that they are observing IPOB more than our constitution.“

Obi is a political paperweight, Omokri alleges

According to him, Obi is a political paperweight who will only attract votes from a particular region in the country.

He also believed that the politician, whose supporters have resorted to cyberbullying, is not capable of causing an upset in the political scene ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Omokri affirmed thus:

“Right now, we have three major candidates and Atiku Abubakar is the only national and prepared candidate. If you talk about someone like Peter Obi, he is only a regional candidate.

“Obi is a political paperweight and that is why they have resorted to organised cyberbullying but when elections start, they will know it is beyond social media.”

