Earlier, Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi tackle supporters of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in a video that is trending online

The former governor of Anambra state maintained that the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu is not healthy while noting that his supporters are rallying around him because of his money

This however did no go down well with Reno Omokri who in reaction faulted Obi's statement and noted the presidential hopeful has lost Yoruba votes for mocking Tinubu

Former President Goodluck Jonathan's aide, Reno Omokri has said that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has already lost Yoruba votes for mocking Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).

Omokri, made this assertion on Sunday, September 11, via his verified Twitter handle, Vanguard reported.

Reno Omokri says Peter Obi has lost majority of Yoruba votes for insulting Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The human rights activist said:

“Peter Obi just lost the entire Yoruba vote! See the way he lied against Yoruba leaders. Talking down on Tinubu. Mocking his health and wealth. He sounded more like Nnamdi Kanu. That is the real @PeterObi we saw. The one we have been seeing is the audio Peter Obi! #TableShaker."

According to Omokri, Obi should represent Nigeria in lying at the next Olympics to guarantee that Nigeria brings home the Gold medal.

He affirmed thus:

“He can lie for Africa. How can Yoruba leaders ask Yoruba not to vote for Peter because he will build a port in SS, when SS already has many ports? #TableShaker.”

Tinubu doesn't operate that way, IPOB are responsible for such tweets, Omokri noted

Omokri further stated:

“I seriously doubt that that message @PeterObi claimed emanated from Tinubu is actually from @officialABAT. I know that the IPOB core around Peter are good at creating such messages and sending them out, claiming they are from Atiku and Tinubu. They’ve done it to me!”

Nigerians react

Nigerians took to the Facebook page of Legit.ng and reacted to the development.

Kaman Yilchini

"I thought maybe he mock Yoruba but since na only tinubu let Reno focus on his atiku..

"We know Reno pain and anger over obi."

Ugo Chukwu said

"Reno Omokri's opinion recently have turned to become a "mockery" to himself and household."

Imo Emereole Ogbonnaya urged

"Let him come to Nigeria and tell us that.

"Reno is enjoying the dividends of honest leaders but wants us to continue suffering."

Nwahandi Queen said

"Reno just trying to create hatred for OBI u will be disappointed at last."

Adebisi Ademighty maintained

"Obi that can't defeat atiku in PDP primary want defeat tinubu."

Horla'waley Har'bas said

"I'm Yoruba man, waiting concern me with tinubu, if obi like make he course him papa nothing concern me with that my own is to vote for obi 2023,who is tinubu help."

Diamond Princess Bankong noted

"Reno can't trend without using the name Peter Obi,,what a pity!!

Eriko Motari queried

"Am from kenya.. Is nigeria a country

Daniel Isibor stated

"Mumu man..my yoruba cousins and friends are campaigning for Peter Obi. Yorubas are intelligent people. The intelligent ones know a good material when they see one."

Source: Legit.ng