The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has responded to Peter Obi, the flagbearer of the Labour Party, who had said he is unfit to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The former Lagos state governor berated Obi for saying that his supporters are backing him because of his money, noting that he is hearty and healthy.

Tinubu’s response was contained in a statement signed by the director of media and publicity of the APC presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement reads in part:

“Since he is not Asiwaju’s doctor and is not privy to his medical record, Obi has again disgracefully elevated what has for long been a beer parlor gossip and social media lie being propagated by his IPOB supporters.

“Obi in his characteristic manner is amplifying falsehood which should not have a place in decent political campaign.

“We believe that political leaders should be guided in their utterances and be sticklers for the truth, but Obi has thrown all caution to the wind, pronouncing on issues he has no moral and professional competence to make a judgement call on.

Source: Legit.ng