Femi Fani-Kayode has issued a strong statement against those who are campaigning for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

The former aviation minister described as unserious Obi's supporters and loyalists while declaring support for Bola Tinubu's candidacy, a few months before the 2023 election

Fani Kayode maintained that while Obi was a trader, Tinubu has already paid his dues, noting the comparison of Obi to Tinubu is insulting

Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has made a revelation concerning Bola Tinubu's past.

Fani-Kayode noted that while the Labour Party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi was still a trader selling tomato ketchup and Bournvita in 1999, Bola Tinubu had already paid his dues,

The APC chieftain added that Tinubu made his mark and was already running for the Governorship of Lagos state, Vanguard reported.

Fani-Kayode blasts Obi's supporters

Fani-Kayode, who made this statement in his article, “The Obidients, the Jagaban and the Icarus Syndrome,” said those who are comparing Obi with Tinubu are not serious.

He stated thus:

“What I find the most irritating and objectionable about the Obidients is not their unadulterated aggression and abusive tendencies but rather their insistence on comparing their leader Peter Obi to Tinubu.

“I consider this to be deeply insulting. It is like comparing Don Perignon to ogogoro. It is like comparing Cristal champagne to what the people of the Niger Delta call ‘sepe’.

“From 1990 up until today Tinubu has been an active and key player in the political firmament of Nigeria and he has always fought against injustice and tyranny.

“Whilst Obi was still a trader selling tomatoe ketchup and Bournvita in 1999 Bola Ahmed Tinubu had already paid his dues, made his mark and was already running for the Governorship of Lagos state.

He continued:

“It is a shameful and shameless comparison. It is a tactless, tasteless and nauseating joke. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing! It is an exercise in futility and a pointless and profit less endeavour. Permit me to end this contribution with the following assertions."

Source: Legit.ng