Reno Omokri, an ex-presidential aide and a PDP chieftain, has again taken a swipe at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi

The known critic of the presidential hopeful on social media has alleged that Peter Obi and his supporters, Obidients are sympathisers of the proscribed group IPOB

Omokri said Obidients would not organise their 2 million-man march in any of the sit-at-home days in the southeast regions, asking if Nigeria needs a president that is IPOB compliance

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has again taken to his social media handle to shade the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and his supporters, ‘Obidients’.

Omokri, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a tweet on Wednesday, September 14, alleged that the Anambra-born politician is an apologist of the proscribed group, Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), in the southeast.

Reno Omokri accuses Peter Obi supporters of sympathising with IPOB Photo Credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Who are IPOB?

The group, which has been proscribed as a terrorist group by the federal government, has been alleged to be responsible for the insecurity challenges going on in the region.

Since the arrest and detainment of its founder and leader, Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB has been issuing sit-at-home orders across the southeast states.

Violators of the directives have experienced different attacks from suspected hoodlums in the state.

What is the relationship between Obidients and IPOB?

Omokri alleged that since the supporters of Peter Obi have been organising their 2 million-man marches.

According to him, Obidient could not record less than 2000 people, they have refused to hold their rally on any of the sit-at-home days.

He said:

“From today, Peter Obi and Obidients will again disturb us with their 2 million man marches that less than 2000 people attend. But don’t forget they refused to hold any in the SE yesterday in ‘Obidience’ to IPOB’s sit at home. Do we need an IPOB compliant President?”

