Sheikh Gumi is at odds with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's claim that it is his turn to become president in 2023

The Kaduna-based Muslim cleric said this on Monday, September 12, when he fielded questions from journalists on the 2023 general election

Gumi also noted that the APC's Muslim-Muslim ticket is not necessary, adding that Nigerians should stay away from ethno-religious politics

Kaduna - A well-known Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has given his take on preparations by political parties ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Muslim-Muslim ticket

On the same-faith ticket adopted by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gumi, who spoke with journalists on Tuesday, September 12, in Kaduna, said the ruling party's arrangement is unnecessary, adding that it has nothing to do with religion.

Gumi chided Tinubu for saying it's his turn to become president (Photo: Dr. Ahmad Abubakar Mahmud Gumi, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi)

The Muslim scholar, therefore, urged Nigerians to eschew all forms of ethno-religious politics.

Bola Tinubu should not say, "it is my turn"

Although Gumi described the APC's presidential candidate as a good administrator, he berated him for insisting that it is his turn to become Nigeria's leader.

He said:

“It is not proper for him to say it is his turn. There is no question about saying it is my turn. Don’t say it is my turn.

“He is a good administrator, he can do it. The Muslim-Muslim ticket is unnecessary. We all know. All these politicians are looking for votes. The Muslim-Muslim ticket is not about religion."

Peter Obi should reach out to other sections

On the political ambition of the Labour Party's flagbearer, Peter Obi, Gumi advised on what the former Anambra governor should do as he advances his political movement

The cleric called on Obi to reach out to other sections of the country and not leave politics to a particular religion.

2023: It’s my turn to be president, says Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Recall that Tinubu on Thursday, June 2, said that he deserves to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari based on his antecedents.

Tinubu, one of the leading presidential aspirants in the ruling APC stated this during his visit to Abeokuta to seek the support of delegates in Ogun state ahead of the party's presidential primary election.

The former Lagos state governor, who spoke in the Yoruba language, recalled that he had played significant roles in the build-up to the emergence of the APC as the national ruling party.

