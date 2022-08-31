More Nigerians, including non members of the Labour Party have continued to indicate their support for Peter Obi

The latest being an incumbent member of the People’s Democratic Party National Working Committee, Chief Benjamin Udozor

Udozor said he believes Obi will take Nigeria to the next level if elected Muhammadu Buhari's successor

Amawbia - A member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) in the southeast geopolitical zone, Chief Benjamin Udozor, has endorsed the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi as the next leader of the country.

Vanguard newspaper quoted Udozor as saying:

“Obi is doing very well. I am PDP but I believe in him because he has an agenda for us.”

Udozor expressed optimism that with Obi as next president, Nigeria would get to the next level.

He also expressed concern over the worsening insecurity situation in the country and lamented that the military could not live up to its expectations.

He said

“If you ask the military they will tell you that they have not been given order. So something is wrong with the leadership of this country. The president has to do something on insecurity.”

He, however, attributed the rise on insecurity to unemployment of youths, adding that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

Youths offer free services as campaign strategy for Peter Obi

Meanwhile, in Jos, some youths have started rendering free services to interested residents as a campaign strategy to canvass votes for Obi.

The youths in the Plateau state capital are offering services such as hairdressing, make-up, nail polishing and the likes.

Photos of the activities were shared on social media by Labour Party support group.

2023: 'OBIdients' embark on cleaning exercise in Enugu, share Peter Obi fliers

In a related development, some youths in Enugu are cleaning every part of the state to create awareness for Obi ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The supporters of the Labour Party candidate are also sharing fliers of Obi and educating residents on the need to vote right in 2023.

Photos of the youths carrying out the sanitation in exercise also went viral on social media.

Man who benefitted from Peter Obi's financial grant meets him in Rome

In another development, Fr. Chidi Maduekwe, one of the beneficiaries who received N1 million from Obi when he was the governor of Anambra state met with the Labour Party presidential candidate recently at the Vatican city in Rome

An excited Maduekwe reminded the former governor of his gesture, adding that the money changed his life then.

He further said he invested the N1 million received into treasury bond at the time.

