The National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has passed a vote of confidence on Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the party's national chairman.

This decision suggested that the embattling chairman will not be stepping down any time soon, The Punch reported.

This is coming as the call for the chairman to step down from the majority of southern leaders of the party, led by the Rivers state Nyesom Wike.

To pacify the party's southern caucus, the BoT chairman, Walid Jibrin, stepped down for the southerner to take over from him.

However, this decision has been rejected by the Rivers state governor, who disclosed that the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, told him in person that Ayu would resign.

Wike stressed that Atiku affirmed his position that the north cannot hold the party's presidential ticket and still hold the chairmanship's position.

While calling on Atiku and Ayu to honour the gentleman's agreement between the trio, he vowed that the “this fight we will fight it to the end.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng