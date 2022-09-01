Nyeson Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has said that the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, would make the party lose in 2023 because of his arrogance

Wike, while reacting to a statement credited to Ayu that those calling for his resignation are children, reminded Ayu that those children actually brought him from the gutter

The governor maintained that Ayu valued the chairmanship position more than winning the 2023 general election

Ikwerre, Rivers - Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike, has said the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, was brought from “the gutter” to become the chairman.

The governor was reacting to the recent comment of the former senator on call for his resignation, The Cable reported.

Ayu calls Wike's camp children

When he was featured in an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday, Ayu referred to Wike’s camp, who have been demanding his resignation as children.

Ayu had said no one saw these children when they started the journey of the PDP, he stressed that:

“they are children who do not know why we established this party.”

It was earlier reported that some allies of the Rivers state governor have demanded that Ayu should step down as the party’s national chairman, stating that as a precondition to solving the rift between the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Wike.

Ayu's arrogance will cost PDP's chances of winning in 2023 - Wike

It has also been revealed that some members of the party's national working committee (NWC) are also demanding that finances under Ayu should be probed.

But while speaking on Thursday, September 1, at the inauguration of roads in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers state, Wike stated that those Ayu.

The governor maintained that Ayu’s arrogance would cost the PDP the chances of taking over the country's affairs in the 2023 elections.

Obasanjo sacks Ayu as senate president because of his arrogance

“Yes, the children brought you to be chairman of the party. The children brought you from the gutter to make you chairman.

“Ayu, you were impeached as senate president. Ayu, you were sacked by Obasanjo in his administration. Arrogance cannot take you anywhere."

Wike said, "we have seen that you don’t want the party to win the election," and promised to help Ayu to achieve his objective.

2023: Full list of PDP chieftains accused of fueling Atiku/Wike’s rift

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former governors of Ondo and Cross Rivers states have been accused of topping the list of PDP leaders, fueling the crisis between the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike

Aside from the two ex-governors, former ministers and a senator was also accused by some stakeholders of the party for responsible for the growing tension between the two leaders

The accused chieftains are majorly the member of the reconciliation team from Governor Wike's camp for their failure to achieve the objective

