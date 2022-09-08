The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he and PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar had a gentleman agreement that the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, will resign immediately after the primary since he won

Ahoada, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has said his agreement with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, is that the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, will resign.

Wike said the only reason he is fighting Ayu and Atiku is that they failed to honour the gentleman's agreement between the three of them, Channels Television reported.

Wike reveals the agreement he had with Atiku Photo Credit: Governor Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

The governor revealed that the former vice president gave him his words in person that Ayu won the primary and that since he won the party’s primary in May, Ayu must vacate his position as chairman of the party.

Wike also rejected the resignation of the BoT chairman of the PDP, Walid Jibrin, adding that his resignation would not stop his demand for the removal of Ayu.

According to Wike, the issue at hand is that of justice and fairness, saying having produced the party's presidential candidate, the north should not also hold on to the party's chairmanship.

“This fight we will fight it to the end,” the governor spoke when he commissioned the Ahoada Campus of the Rivers State University in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of the state.

Wike was at the occasion alongside his ally, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

