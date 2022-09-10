Governor Nyesom Wike has said that nothing can stop Iyorchia Ayu from being removed as PDP's national chairman

Wike said this in reaction to the vote of confidence Ayu got at the PDP's BoT meeting on Thursday, September 8

The Rivers governor said Ayu will get the same fate that Prince Uche Secondus he got the backing of some party bigwigs

Rivers - Days after Board of Trustees members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gave a vote of confidence on the leadership of Iyorchia Ayu, Governor Nyesom Wike released what has come across like a bombshell to some people.

The governor who received defectors of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers on Saturday, September 10, said nothing will thwart the removal of Ayu from office as the PDP's national chairman, The Cable reports.

Wike the same vote was passed to Ayu's successor, Prince Uche Secondus, after which he left the office.

According to Wike, those celebrating the BoT's position on Ayu are not in touch with history.

He insisted that even if Ayu gets up to 20 votes in his favour at the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC), he will not go back in his fight to get the right thing in the party done.

His words:

“I was watching, listening. They say there is one man called Secondus. They say he was dancing, celebrating that NEC gave their person a vote of confidence. He forgets history.

“Ask him, the same NEC through Aliyu Babangida, who moved a motion for vote of confidence supported by the same person, Ndude Elumelu, they gave him a vote of confidence. What happened? He left the office.

“We don’t fight and go back. If you like, you can have as many as 20 votes of confidence, it is not my business. My business and my team is to make sure the right thing is done.

“And the right thing must be done, whether today or tomorrow. So let nobody worry him or herself. If you are dancing, come home and dance. Come and mobilise for the person you think will win the election."

Wike: Ayu to step down as PDP chairman or not? Atiku's position finally revealed

A chieftain of the PDP, Katch Ononuju, says the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, wants the national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, to resign so that he can have a peaceful party to win the 2023 presidential election.

Ononuju, however, said "there are hogs in the party who are telling" Ayu not to resign.

His words:

“From my own insider information, the candidate wants Mr Ayu to resign but there are hogs in the party who are telling them, ‘Ayu, don’t resign’. I don’t know why. The candidate wants Mr Ayu to leave so that he could have a peaceful party to go to the election."

