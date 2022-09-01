The former governors of Ondo and Cross Rivers states have been accused of topping the list of PDP leaders, fueling the crisis between the party's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the Rivers state governor, Nyeson Wike

Aside from the two ex-governors, former ministers and a senator was also accused by some stakeholders of the party for responsible for the growing tension between the two leaders

The accused chieftains are majorly the member of the reconciliation team from Governor Wike's camp for their failure to achieve the objective

Some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said that some party chieftains are allegedly behind the prolonged rift between the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Nyeson Wike, the governor of Rivers state.

The accused chieftains are mainly members of the reconciliation committee set up to settle the rift between the former vice president and the Rivers state governor but failed to achieve the objective, The Nation reported.

6 PDP chieftains accused of fueling Atiku/Wike's rift Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar, Governor Nyeson Wike

Source: Facebook

Below is the list of the accused PDP leaders accused of being behind the rift.

Former information minister, Professor Jerry Gana ex-Ondo state governor, Olusegun Mimiko Former attorney-general of the federation, Mohammed Adoke Two terms governor of Cross River state, Donald Duke Rivers state senator, Olaka Nwogu.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The national working committee (NWC) of the party is said to be making a move to fence-mend visit to the PDP governors in Wike’s camp.

The governors included Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Samuel Ortom (Benue); and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom).

2023: Atiku reveals big corruption in NNPC, discloses what must be done

Legit.ng earlier reported that the presidential aspirant of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said that there is a lot of corruption in the NNPC limited

The former vice president said Nigeria's oil and gas firm is yet to be fully privatised, and such would continue to promote more corruption in the limited company

Atiku promised full privatisation of the company if elected, adding that until the shares of the NNPCL are being traded at the Nigerian stock exchange, corruption would not stop

Source: Legit.ng