Governor Nyesom Wike has alleged that someone in the presidency is behind Iyorchia Ayu and Atiku Abubakar

Wike on Thursday, September 8, claimed that this presidential backing is why Ayu is refusing to resign as the PDP chairman

The Rivers governor, however, promised Nigerians that in due time he will reveal the identity of the said presidential aid

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike is pointing accusing fingers at an unnamed presidential aide as prying into the affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to the Rivers governor, the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, is refusing to honour his promise to resign because he has support from the aide.

However, Governor Wike on Thursday, September 8, both Ayu and Atiku Abubakar that the same forces at the Presidency promised someone the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but disappointed him eventually.

He disclosed that very soon he will mention the name of the presidential aide.

Atiku’s 2023 ambition threatened as Wike issues strong statement against his candidacy

Recall that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state had sent words again to the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

This time around, Wike has described his detractors in the PDP as 419 (wuruwuru) people, saying judgment day would soon meet them.

Wike laments over positions given to the north by PDP chairman, leaders

Wike spoke on Wednesday when he led his Oyo counterpart, Seyi Makinde, to inaugurate the Faculty of Social Sciences, Campus of the Rivers State University and to commission the construction of staff quarters for the faculty sited in Emohua Local Government Area.

The governor alleged his enemies were after his life for advocating the fair distribution of positions in the party.

Wike sends words to Atiku, others in PDP

The Rivers strongman said PDP must as a matter of urgency do the right thing or wait to account for its wrong decisions later. Wike, whose band was drawn to a song highlighting the principle of fairness, insisted that nobody could manipulate him.

