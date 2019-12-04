Morgan Macgregor's bio: age, tattoos, husband Michael C Hall

Morgan Macgregor came to the spotlight after getting engaged to Michael C Hall. The American actor is known for playing a vigilante serial killer on Dexter. They made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2012 Emmy Awards event. So, who is Morgan Macgregor besides being a celebrity's spouse?

Michael C Hall's wife currently works as an Associate Editor at the Los Angeles Review of Books. Photo: @C Flanigan

Source: Getty Images

Morgan Macgregor is a successful Canadian book critic, writer, and editor based in the US. Since childhood, she has been writing dark and mystery fiction stories and plans to open a bookshop called Dead or Alive. Additionally, her secret uses unique elements to entertain the readers until the story ends.

Morgan Macgregor's profile summary

Full name: Morgan Macgregor

Morgan Macgregor Famous as: Michael C Hall's wife

Michael C Hall's wife Year of birth: 1987

1987 Place of birth: Whitby, Ontario, Canada

Whitby, Ontario, Canada Residence: Upper West Side, New York City, USA

Upper West Side, New York City, USA Profession: Writer, editor, and book critic

Writer, editor, and book critic Education: Concordia University

Concordia University Qualification: Bachelor's degree in Communication

Bachelor's degree in Communication Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: White

White Height: 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm)

5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) Body measurements: 34-26-35

34-26-35 Weight: 121 lbs (55 kgs)

121 lbs (55 kgs) Eye colour: Grey

Grey Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Michael C Hall

Michael C Hall Children: None

The early life of Morgan Macgregor

How old is Morgan Macgregor? Morgan Macgregor's age is 32 years old in 2021. She was born in 1987 in Whitby, Ontario, Canada. The exact date and month she was born in, parents and siblings are currently off the record.

She was born in Whitby, the headquarters of the Durham Region. Photo: @Tim P. Whitby

Source: Getty Images

She schooled in Canada and graduated from Concordia University with a degree in Communication. Meanwhile, her family might be avoiding the limelight as a deliberate move to protect her privacy.

The lady hails from a non-celebrity background. Photo: @Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

What does Morgan Macgregor do for a living?

The celebrity's wife began writing at an early age. The renowned author, editor, and reviewer gradually specialized in contemporary American fiction. She is developing a successful career in the highly competitive world of literature.

Morgan's book reviews have been featured in several publications, including BookRiot and BookBrowse. Some of the books she has reviewed include:

The Search

The Shelter Cycle

Magnificence

The Lola Quartet

Woke Up Lonely

The Blazing World

Birds of a Lesser Paradise

Furthermore, Macgregor is an Associate Editor at the Los Angeles Review of Books. Dead or Alive is quite a catchy name for her future bookstore. The title will attract many book lovers out there.

Michael C Hall and Morgan Macgregor's wedding

The couple began dating in 2012 after separating from Dexter co-star Jennifer Carpenter. Jennifer denied being the reason their marriage failed. They got married in 2008 and divorced in 2011.

Their relationship was at least four years old when the actor introduced her to the public as the love of his life at the 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo: @Alo Ceballos

Source: Getty Images

Before the separation, the actor was also actress Amy Spanger's husband from 2002 to 2007. Michael and Morgan had a low-key wedding on February 29, 2016, at New York's City Hall. She then relocated from Los Angeles to New York to be him.

Does Michael C Hall have kids?

At the moment, the couple does not have children. So who is Michael C Hall's wife's former spouse? Unfortunately, she has never shared this information with the public; hence it is hard to tell whether or not she was married before becoming the actor's wife.

Although fans, the media, and paparazzi have often spotted them together at events and in quaint bookstores, nothing much is known about their marriage. Michael C Hall's role as Dexter earned him a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actors Guild award. Some of his other famous films include:

In the Shadow of the Moon (2019)

(2019) Safe (2018)

(2018) Game Night (2018)

(2018) The Crown (2017)

(2017) Peep World (2010)

(2010) Gamer (2009)

They live in New York City and have no children. Photo: @Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

Is Morgan Macgregor's husband sick?

In 2010, Michael C Hall was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He later became the spokesperson for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and is now grateful for going into remission.

Morgan Macgregor's net worth

Morgan comfortably affords the lavish celebrity lifestyle. Her primary source of wealth comes from her writing and editing career. In 2018, Hall's wife was approximately worth $2 million. However, the figure might have risen or fallen by now, for she never publicly reveals vital details like her salary and assets.

Meanwhile, her husband is worth $25 million and earns around $350k per episode. The couple purchased a $4.3 million 2-bedroom apartment in the Upper West Side of Manhattan in 2017. Also, the multimillionaire actor owns another two-bedroom apartment in New York City's downtown area. Nevertheless, he did rent it out for $13,500 per month in 2016.

Morgan Macgregor's tattoos and body measurements

Michael C Hall's wife's slim built body measures 34-26-35, and her grey eyes and blonde hair complement her face. Also, she is 5 feet 5 inches tall, wears bra size 33B, and weighs about 121 lbs.

Morgan Macgregor has no reservations about having ink and art on her body. Besides the beautiful tattoo of a fence on her shoulder, her left arm's wrist and elbow regions also have several spectacular masterpieces.

The lady must have given her husband the bug, for he also got a leaf-shaped art on his right foot. Moreover, both of them are never afraid of showcasing their tattoos.

Morgan Macgregor is immensely private, thus making fans more curious about her pictures. She might join social media someday and share as many pictures as possible. Meanwhile, those who have had a chance to meet her praise her humble and warm personality.

Legit.ng also shared enticing details about Mady Gio's life. The 26-year-old Italian lady is making waves on the internet. She is a social media influencer, TikTok star, and online gamer.

Mady was born Madalina Loana Filip in 1995 in London, the United Kingdom. She currently stays in Milan, Italy, and is worth $8 million. Her fans can't get enough of her content on OnlyFans.

