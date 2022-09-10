Professor Christipher Imumolen has keet to his word to always empower and reach out to the less privileged in society

The Accord Party presidential candidate demonstrated recently by granting scholarships to 2,000 students

A few of the fortunate students who spoke after being given the awards were elated to be so considered as they promised to make the best use of the opportunity

Kabba - Professor Christopher Imumolen, Accord Party's presidential candidate, has doled out scholarships worth hundreds of millions of naira to over 2000 students in Kabba, Kogi state on Saturday, September 10.

The Institute of Science and Management under the aegis of the Joint Professional and Support International Limited, a school he established three years ago, took on a carnival-like atmosphere as excited students were given scholarships worth N2million each.

Professor Imumolen said the initiative will continue across the country. Photo credit: Accord Party

Speaking afterwards, Professor Imumolen said he was motivated by the reception his scholarship initiative got in Kabba and promised to reach out to more Nigerians as the opportunity presented itself.

His words:

“I am delighted to be able to start this scholarship programme that has helped in no small way in advancing the academic aspirations of a lot of Nigerians since inception.

“We will continue to be empowering them any which way we can -- with business ideas, skill acquisition and in general entrepreneurship.

“I am encouraged by the reception this initiative has gotten here in Kabba, and we'll continue to engage more Nigerians to make sure they also get these opportunities.”

While receiving Professor Imumolen during a courtesy call earlier in his palace, the Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi was full of praise for the Accord party presidential candidate, saying:

“What you have done, son, gladdens my heart. We have no other industry other than education in Kabba. That is why we would always support anything that would advance the cause of our teeming youths through education.”

Strategy, not noise will win me 2023 presidency, says Imumolen

Recall that Imumolen recently stated that he will depend on a well articulated strategy to win the 2023 presidential electiony.

The Accord Party presidential candidate said the strategy would focus on mobilising Nigerians to buy into his transformation and change agenda.

According to him, he and his team will rather embark on such route and not unnecessary noise on social media.

2023: Why I refused to join APC, PDP - Prof Imumolen speaks

In a related development, Professor Imumolen has revealed why he decided to join a fresh party other than the existing ones like the People's Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

Professor Imumolen said he choose the Accord Party as the platform from where he would ventilate his political aspirations to give a fresh view of what he feels governance should look like.

He said the so-called big political parties that have had the opportunity to govern the country throughout the life of the 4th Republic and have largely failed to deliver the true dividends of democracy because of an entrenched system that seems not to work.

